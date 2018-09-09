Season 2018 Clip (02:01)
1 week ago Black Girls Rock! Exclusive: How To Rock! A Curly Frohawk

Black Girls Rock! Exclusive: How To Rock! A Curly Frohawk

Here's your step-by-step tutorial on the how to do a curly frohawk using Mielle Organics products! These are simple styles to spruce up your summertime hair!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows