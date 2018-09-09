Season 2018 Clip (01:56)
1 week ago Black Girls Rock!: Naturi Naughton, Amandla Stenberg & More Reveal How They Stay Gracious Under Pressure

Angela Simmons, Naturi Naughton, Amandla Stenberg and Tarana Burke on how they respond to adversity in the workplace. They discuss how they stay classy and keep their invisible crowns on straight.

