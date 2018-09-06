Clip (03:29)
1 week ago Black Girls Rock!: Ciara, Mary J. Blige, Angela Simmons & More On Why Black Girls Truly Rock!

Black Girls Rock!: Ciara, Mary J. Blige, Angela Simmons & More On Why Black Girls Truly Rock!

Yolanda Adams, Mary J. Blige, Ciara and more bless the Black Girls Rock! red carpet and spill the keys to Black girl magic and success!

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows