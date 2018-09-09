Season 2018 Clip (01:48)
1 week ago Black Girls Rock! Highlight: 11-Year-Old Naomi Wadler Takes A Stand On Gun Control By Saying #NeverAgain

Girl power at its finest! Naomi Wadler shamelessly shows that age is nothing but a number when it comes to standing up for what’s right.

