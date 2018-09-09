Season 2018 Clip (03:41)
1 week ago Black Girls Rock! Performance: Fantasia Gives Aretha Franklin The Tribute She Deserves #Respect

Fantasia takes us to church with a soulful performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” in honor of the Queen of Soul’s recent passing.

