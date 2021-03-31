Season 2021 Clip (00:30)
19 hours ago Black Girls Rock! Trailer: Beverly Bond Explains the Black Girls Rock! Mission

Beverly Bond created Black Girls Rock! to help young women develop skills in arts and business, and Black Girls Rock! 2021 promises to continue the tradition of inspiring future leaders.

