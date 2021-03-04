Boiling Point Trailer: Boiling Point Goes Behind the Stand in the Schoolhouse Door

Revisit the Moments That Changed History on Boiling Point
Take an inside look at historical events -- like the Attica Prison rebellion and Hurricane Katrina -- that have influenced the racial justice movement in Boiling Point, Tuesdays at 11/10c.
Take an inside look at historical events -- like the Attica Prison rebellion and Hurricane Katrina -- that have influenced the racial justice movement in Boiling Point, Tuesdays at 11/10c.
Akil Shakur, who was formerly incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility, describes the prison's inhumane conditions and recounts the events leading up to the 1971 uprising.
Casting director and producer Robi Reed looks back at her time on Soul Train from 1974 to 1979, including the show's fashion rules and Labelle's iconic performance.
COMMENTS