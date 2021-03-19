Season 1 Clip (04:16)
16 hours ago Boiling Point Exclusive: Extended Story - Attica

Boiling Point Exclusive: Extended Story - Attica

Akil Shakur, who was formerly incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility, describes the prison's inhumane conditions and recounts the events leading up to the 1971 uprising.

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows