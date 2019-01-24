It's Going Down Right Now – Uncensored

Carl Weber's The Family Business

S1 EP7 | Highlight | 03:39
TV-14. Aired 1-22-2019
LC and Chippy discuss what to do after Orlando's passing as news of his death makes waves throughout the criminal underworld.
episode-107-s1-its-going-down-right-now Up next s1 ep7

Orlando Didn't Die? – Uncensored

extras

s1 ep7

|

Highlight

Orlando is planning his wedding… and a funeral for Vinny.

more episodes

s1 ep7

Homecoming

s1 ep6

Death in the Family

s1 ep5

The Heat Is On
See more episodes

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.

BLX

Digital Original

BLX

Only on BET.com

Visit the hometown of your favorite artists and hear their childhood stories.
View all originals

Super Bowl of Gospel

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC