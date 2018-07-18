Season 2018 Clip (11:14)
2 days ago Celebrities: Blindspotting: Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal's Powerful New Film

Celebrities: Blindspotting: Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal's Powerful New Film

The two discuss the ups and downs of making their first movie.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs