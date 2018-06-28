Season 2018 Clip (02:55)
1 week ago Celebrities: Omari Hardwick & 50 Cent On End Of 'Power' Season 4

Celebrities: Omari Hardwick & 50 Cent On End Of 'Power' Season 4

The Stars of 'Power' discuss the unlikely union that takes place at the end of season 4.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC