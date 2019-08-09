Season 2019 Clip (04:18)
19 hours ago Celebrities: The Real-Life Brian Banks Talks About the Film "Brian Banks"

Celebrities: The Real-Life Brian Banks Talks About the Film "Brian Banks"

Brian Banks discusses Aldis Hodge's starring performance in "Brian Banks" and adjusting to life after prison, and Tom Shadyac discusses the evolution of his directing career.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs