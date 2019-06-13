Season 2019 Clip (01:38)
4 hours ago Celebrities: Dad Advice Featuring O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Celebrities: Dad Advice Featuring O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. offers new fathers some slick tips on how to handle diaper duty, crying kids, nap time and more.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs