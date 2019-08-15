Season 2019 Clip (06:30)
Celebrities: Marlon Wayans Hopes "Sextuplets" Makes Eddie Murphy Proud

Marlon Wayans explains how Eddie Murphy influenced "Sextuplets," how important method acting is when playing more than one character and how he feels about "White Chicks 2."

