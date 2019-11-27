Season 2019 Clip (08:21)
17 hours ago Celebrities: "Queen & Slim" Stars Discuss What Makes the Film Authentic

Jamila Mustafa chats with Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya about their characters in "Queen & Slim," black love, unpredictable moments on set and the film's message.

