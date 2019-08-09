Season 2019 Clip (04:16)
Celebrities: "The Kitchen" Cast Opens Up About Life's Challenges

Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss talk about their characters in "The Kitchen," the film's central themes and how they prepare for life's challenges.

