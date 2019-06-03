Season 2019 Clip (04:36)
Yesterday Celebrities: "The Secret Life of Pets 2" Cast Weighs In on the Viral Shower Debate

Celebrities: "The Secret Life of Pets 2" Cast Weighs In on the Viral Shower Debate

Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Lake Bell and more voices of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" take sides when it comes to Twitter's trending debate over leg washing.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs