Fear and Fun From the "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" Set
The cast reveals wild and funny moments from the film set.
The cast reveals wild and funny moments from the film set.
The "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" actor is a huge fan.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS