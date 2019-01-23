Season 2019 Clip (13:06)
3 days ago Celebrities: Dear Oscar

Celebrities: Dear Oscar

With African Americans having been historically underrepresented at the Academy Awards, BET asks a wide range of performers and filmmakers what it means to be "Oscar-worthy."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Super Bowl of Gospel

Sat Feb 2nd 8/7c

Hosted by Rickey Smiley

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC