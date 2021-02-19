Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (06:13)
9 hours ago BET Breaks: Andra Day And Lee Daniels Hope ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ Film Makes Your Heart Race

BET Breaks: Andra Day And Lee Daniels Hope ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ Film Makes Your Heart Race

Starring in her debut role the Golden Globe nominee and singer thanks Billie Holiday for taking her to places of freedom she has never been.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs