Trending:
Season 2021 Clip (04:10)
12 hours ago BET Breaks: Kelly Rowland On How Her New Song ‘Flowers’ Was Inspired By Her Late Mother

BET Breaks: Kelly Rowland On How Her New Song ‘Flowers’ Was Inspired By Her Late Mother

The singer also tells us how her 6-year-old son Titan co-signed her highly anticipated EP ‘K.’

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs