Trending:
Clip (04:58)
9 hours ago Celebrities: Miss Lawrence Went From ‘RHOA’ To Being Cast In First Major Film ‘The United States v. Billie Holiday’

Celebrities: Miss Lawrence Went From ‘RHOA’ To Being Cast In First Major Film ‘The United States v. Billie Holiday’

From the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ to co-starring in a Golden Globe-nominated film, the celebrity hairstylist thanks God for opening up doors to Hollywood opportunities.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs