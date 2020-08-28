Season 2020 Clip (09:24)
Exclusive: Tap In: "Power Book II: Ghost" Cast Talks Upcoming Season

Grant Yanney talks with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Cliff "Method Man" Smith and other "Power Book II: Ghost" cast members about the next chapter of the "Power" crime saga.

