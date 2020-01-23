Celebrities Exclusive: The Cast of "Just Mercy" Discusses the Film's Message

Season 2020 Clip (04:43)
Exclusive: The Cast of "Just Mercy" Discusses the Film's Message

"Just Mercy" stars Tim Blake Nelson and Rob Morgan sit down with Jerry Barrow to talk about the film's depictions of wrongful incarceration and its effect on communities.

