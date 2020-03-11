Season 2020 Clip (00:59)
18 hours ago Celebrities: Vanessa Bryant Shares a Touching Tribute

Celebrities: Vanessa Bryant Shares a Touching Tribute

As she continues to mourn the sudden loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant posted a moving tribute to her Instagram.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs