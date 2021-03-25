Season 1 - Episode 6 Clip (04:41)
1 hour ago Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: After Show - The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.    

