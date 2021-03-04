Season 1 - Episode 3 Clip (00:30)
5 hours ago Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: Disrupt and Dismantle Tells the Story of the Gullah People

Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: Disrupt and Dismantle Tells the Story of the Gullah People

Soledad O'Brien calls attention to the laws that are working against the Gullah community in South Carolina, who are not reaping the benefits of the tourism their unique culture generates.    

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows