Season 1 - Episode 5 Clip (04:27)
13 hours ago Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: Off the Record - Evonne Bryant

Soledad O'Brien chats with Evonne Bryant, a resident of Tidewater Gardens in Norfolk, VA, who was forced to move when her building was demolished as part of the city's redevelopment plan.  

