Season 1 Clip (01:00)
3 hours ago Disrupt & Dismantle Trailer: Disrupt and Dismantle Tackles Shingle Mountain

Disrupt & Dismantle Trailer: Disrupt and Dismantle Tackles Shingle Mountain

Soledad O'Brien unpacks the environmental racism at the root of Dallas's toxic waste site Shingle Mountain on Disrupt and Dismantle.  

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows