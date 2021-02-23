Season 1 - Episode 1 Full Episode (40:29)
Disrupt & Dismantle Full Episode: Shingle Mountain

Soledad O'Brien visits Dallas to find out how environmental racism is plaguing a predominantly-Black community as it tries to fight against a hazardous dump site called Shingle Mountain.

