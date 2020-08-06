Clip (02:15)
20 hours ago Vaseline - Generations Exclusive: Arlissa Highlights Vaseline's Role in BIPOC Communities

Vaseline - Generations Exclusive: Arlissa Highlights Vaseline's Role in BIPOC Communities

Singer-songwriter Arlissa talks about her experience with COVID-19 and how Vaseline's relationship with BIPOC communities is growing even deeper, thanks to a partnership with Regina King.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC