Find your TV provider and then sign in with your username and password.

Pop Up Shop

The Grand Hustle

S1 EP2 | Full Episode | 40:27
TV-14. Aired 7-26-2018
Since T.I. needs a hustler that can help sell his empire, which includes his clothing label AKOO, he has the remaining 14 hustlers spilt up into 2 teams and battle it out to sell the most merchandise in competing pop-ups.
episode-102-pop-up-shop Up next s1 ep3

Failure To Launch

more episodes

s1 ep3

Failure To Launch

s1 ep1

Hustle 101

extras

s1 ep2

|

Highlight

T.I.’s AKOO line sells itself, but who can move the most?

s1 ep2

|

Highlight

The audacity…

s1 ep2

|

Highlight

Yikes…

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Sunday, November 26 8/7C

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.

BLX

Digital Original

BLX

Only on BET.com

Visit the hometown of your favorite artists and hear their childhood stories.
View all originals

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC