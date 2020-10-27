Season 2020 Clip (12:04)
Hip Hop Awards Exclusive: Revisit Jay-Z's Thrilling Summer Jam 2001 Surprise

Ralph McDaniels, Wayne "Wayno" Clark and Beanie Sigel discuss the rise of Roc-A-Fella Records and the surprise appearance of Michael Jackson during JAY-Z's Summer Jam performance in 2001.

