Hip Hop Awards Exclusive: Revisit Jay-Z's Thrilling Summer Jam 2001 Surprise

The Hip Hop Awards 2020 Has an Epic Guest List
The Hip Hop Awards 2020, hosted by 85 South, will feature the genre's biggest names including Master P, Lil Baby, City Girls, Big Sean, Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Jhene Aiko and more.
The BET Hip Hop Awards have always been a platform to flex with style, and celebs like Lil' Kim, Katt Williams, Busta Rhymes and Erykah Badu never disappoint.
Casting director and producer Robi Reed looks back at her time on "Soul Train" from 1974 to 1979, including the show's fashion rules and Labelle's iconic performance.
