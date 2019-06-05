Lyrics by Taj

Ladies' Night

S1 EP5 | Highlight | 03:42
TV-14. Aired 6-4-2019
Taj shows Lelee some ideas for a new song she hopes will convince Salt-N-Pepa to collaborate with SWV.
Jimmy Has a Special Request for SWV

s1 ep5

Highlight

SWV pushes back when Jimmy wants to change their setlist.

s1 ep5

Highlight

Taj wants SWV and Salt-N-Pepa to collaborate on a song.

s1 ep5

Highlight

Taj gauges Coko's interest in a project with Salt-N-Pepa.
