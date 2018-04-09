See Ja Rule's Son At Prom Looking Like His Daddy's Twin

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Ja Rule backtage at James L Knight Center on February 22, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

00s Ja Rule, is that you?

Prom 2K18 just got a whole lot more interesting because Ja Rule’s son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., showed up at hi high school’s big night stuntin’ like his daddy—actually he straight up looked like the rapper during the 00s. Ja Rule was a proud pops posting photos of 18-year-old Jefferey and his date with the caption, “Prom night!!! Keep shining young king... love you son!!!”

Take a look at his oldest son’s prom pics below:

Jeffery even bossed up like his dad, sporting a Louis Vuitton leather cuff and a blinged out cuff that he showed off on Instagram.

🚧“PROM”🚧

A post shared by 17達人 “Dark Prince”;)⛓ (@mxv_lilsinner187) on

Do you think Ja Rule’s son killed it at prom?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

