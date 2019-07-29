The Last Conversation

Murder In The Thirst

S1 EP4 | Exclusive | 02:04
TV-14. Aired 7-29-2019
Saundra Adams discusses a phone call she had with her daughter Cherica Adams on the night of her murder, which would become the last conversation they ever had.
