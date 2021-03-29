NAACP Image Awards - Rehearsal 360 Starring Jazmine Sullivan

NAACP Image Awards

S2021 | Exclusive | 12:00
TV-14. Aired 3-29-2021
Jazmine Sullivan talks about filming her all-blue set for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards and explains how she overcomes mishaps while performing live.
rehearsal-360-starring-jazmine-sullivan Up next s2021

Reel Talk with Deon Cole

extras

s2021

|

Exclusive

Deon Cole reveals how a $50 bet led to his comedy career, explains why being raised by a single mom helped him develop his imagination and names his top five comedians.

s2021

|

Interview

"Grown-ish" star and musician Trevor Jackson answers questions about his debut album, "The Love Language," his career as a multi-hyphenate performer, his dream costars and more.

s2021

|

Exclusive

Will Smith's animated photos, social media memes and viral videos spread like wildfire, but it's his infectious personality and undeniable humor that turned him into an internet sensation.
See more extras

more episodes

s2021

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: 52nd NAACP Image Awards Edition

s2021

52nd NAACP Image Awards

Shows you might like

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

The Quad

The Quad

Season 2 - New Season Tuesdays 10/9C

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards

Soul Train Awards feature soulful performances, tributes and special appearances by some of entertainment’s biggest stars.

#AllVotesMatter

#AllVotesMatter

The candidates of the 2016 election tell you why they want your vote!
View all shows

Recommended digital originals

#20YrsLtr

Digital Original

#20YrsLtr

Only on BET.com

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

8 Days a Week

Digital Original

8 Days a Week

Hip hop clashes with pop culture in an exciting and groundbreaking webseries for BET.

BET @

Digital Original

BET @

YOUR FRONT-ROW TICKET

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

BET Breaks

Digital Original

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.
View all originals