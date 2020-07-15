Season 2020 Clip (00:30)
New Now: Ruff Ryders Chronicles Examines a Hip-Hop Legacy

Waah Dean, DMX, DJ Khaled and more look back at Ruff Ryders' rise to hip-hop superstardom on the five-part docuseries Ruff Ryders Chronicles, premiering September 2 at 9/8c.

