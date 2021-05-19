New Now Trailer: The Offers Keep Rolling in for Cam on Survivors Remorse

Cam Gets the Offer of a Lifetime on Survivors Remorse
Cassie's house-hunting takes a toll on Reggie's finances, and Cam is offered the endorsement deal of a lifetime on the next Survivor's Remorse, Wednesday at 10:30/9:30c.
Ruth takes matters into her own hands as she desperately plots her escape. Tyler Perry's Ruthless Season 2 is now streaming on BET+.
The NAACP Image Awards salutes the incomparable Eddie Murphy for his box-office success and for influencing many Black actors and comedians like Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.
COMMENTS