Season 2020 Clip (03:14)
21 hours ago BET News Special: BET Future 40: Carri Twigg

BET News Special: BET Future 40: Carri Twigg

Former Obama administration official Carri Twigg talks advancing policy through storytelling, dealing with racial isolation and being flexible with life plans. 

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news