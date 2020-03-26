Season 2020 Clip (00:57)
Yesterday BET News Special: BET Future 40: Dr. Arabia Mollette

BET News Special: BET Future 40: Dr. Arabia Mollette

NYC emergency doctor Arabia Mollette was led to medicine by a desire to make a difference in her community and lives by the words "You are a fighter and you will make it."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news