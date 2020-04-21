Season 2020 Clip (03:02)
BET News Special: Future 40: Meet Broadway Star Celia Rose Gooding

BET News Special: Future 40: Meet Broadway Star Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding, star of "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway, talks about following her dreams and telling the story of a Black, queer activist in a traditionally white space. 

