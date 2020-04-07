Season 2020 Clip (03:11)
Yesterday BET News Special: Future 40: Meet Entrepreneur Genelle Drayton

Genelle Drayton, founder of Sweet Dames Artisan Confections, created her signature gourmet dessert to pay homage to the Bahamian coconut treats of her childhood.

