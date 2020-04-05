Season 2020 Clip (00:57)
Yesterday BET News Special: Future 40: Meet Photographer Jermaine Horton

BET News Special: Future 40: Meet Photographer Jermaine Horton

The photographer went viral after this powerful photo shoot with Marian Scott, the 8-year-old girl who was turned away from school picture day for wearing red hair extensions.

