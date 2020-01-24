Season 2020 Clip (00:55)
9 hours ago BET News Special Exclusive: Kevin Hart Does a Step Routine at the 2011 BET Awards

BET News Special Exclusive: Kevin Hart Does a Step Routine at the 2011 BET Awards

Host Kevin Hart performs a step routine with a group of talented kids to open the 2011 BET Awards.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com