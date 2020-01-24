Season 2020 Clip (03:55)
BET News Special Exclusive: Lil' Kim Performs Her Hits at the 2019 I Am Hip Hop Awards

The 2019 I Am Hip Hop Award recipient Lil' Kim brings down the house with an epic medley of some of her biggest hits, featuring O.T. Genasis and Junior M.A.F.I.A. 

