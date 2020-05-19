Season 2020 Full Episode (02:59)
Yesterday BET News Special: Meet Charlotte Nebres, A Young Ballerina Breaking Barriers

Libby Nebres interviews her younger sister Charlotte about what it was really like to play the first Black lead in the New York City Ballet's "The Nutcracker."

