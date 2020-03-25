Season 2020 Clip (01:03)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Kenya Moore Says Marc Daly Is Not Allowed in Her Home

BET BUZZ: Kenya Moore Says Marc Daly Is Not Allowed in Her Home

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore has made it clear her ex-husband Marc Daly isn't welcome in her home, which complicates co-parenting Brooklyn Doris.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com