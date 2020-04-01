Season 2020 Clip (00:53)
20 hours ago BET BUZZ: Vanessa Bryant Shares Video For Kobe Bryant’s New Book

Vanessa Bryant shared an animated promo for the latest installment of the late Kobe Bryant's children's book series, "The Wizenard Series."

