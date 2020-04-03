Season 2020 Clip (01:09)
BET BUZZ: Oprah Winfrey Commits $10 Million In Coronavirus Aid

Oprah Winfrey pledged $1 million to America’s Food Fund, a charity co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs.

