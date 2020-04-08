Season 2020 Clip (00:57)
BET BUZZ: Offset And Reese Witherspoon Lit Up Instagram Live

Rapper Offset caught up with actress Reese Witherspoon on Instagram Live to talk about everything from their love for classic cars to their new Quibi shows.

